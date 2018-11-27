Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Hangs on for win in wild one
Bobrovsky stopped 27 of 32 shots in Monday's 7-5 win over the Red Wings.
It looked like Goalie Bob was going to cruise to his ninth win of the year when the Jackets took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, but instead it was all he could do to fend off a furious Wings comeback. Despite the shaky finish to this one, Bobrovsky is still 7-2-0 in November with a .933 save percentage.
