Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Heading for free agency
Bobrovsky is expected to leave Columbus in the offseason, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.
Bobrovsky was the top name on the trade list at the deadline, but the Jackets opted to keep the netminder in order to make a deep postseason run. The organization is already planning for the future by signing Elvis Merzlikins to a one-year contract extension. While there will no doubt be several teams that submit offers to Bobrovsky's camp, the rumor mill has long indicated the Russian will be heading south to Florida.
