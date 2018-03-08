Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Healthy enough for backup role

Bobrovsky (illness) will serve as the backup to Joonas Korpisalo against the Avalanche on Thursday, George Richards of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Bobrovsky should be considered a near lock to get the start in the second half of the team's back-to-back Friday against the Red Wings -- although coach John Tortorella didn't officially confirm his starter versus Detroit. In his five games prior to getting sick, the netminder went 4-2-0 with a 2.02 GAA. The Blue Jackets have a tenuous hold on the final Wild Card spot, but will need Bobrovsky to be on top of his game to hold off the Panthers.