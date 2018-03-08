Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Healthy enough for backup role
Bobrovsky (illness) will serve as the backup to Joonas Korpisalo against the Avalanche on Thursday, George Richards of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Bobrovsky should be considered a near lock to get the start in the second half of the team's back-to-back Friday against the Red Wings -- although coach John Tortorella didn't officially confirm his starter versus Detroit. In his five games prior to getting sick, the netminder went 4-2-0 with a 2.02 GAA. The Blue Jackets have a tenuous hold on the final Wild Card spot, but will need Bobrovsky to be on top of his game to hold off the Panthers.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Out Tuesday with illness•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Earns victory against Sharks•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting against San Jose•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Yields four goals in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending twine Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Cruises to easy win Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...