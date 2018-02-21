Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Holds Devils to single tally for 25th win

Bobrovsky allowed a single goal on 31 shots during Tuesday's 2-1 win over New Jersey.

The Russian entered with an underwhelming 3-7-2 record, .908 save percentage and 2.76 GAA through his previous 12 starts, so it was encouraging to see him stand tall and win a low-scoring road game. Bobrovsky still boasts an impressive 25-19-5, .919, 2.46 stat line for the campaign, and there's also potential for him to improve on those marks during the upcoming fantasy stretch drive.

