Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Holds Toronto to two goals

Bobrovsky made 35 stops on 37 shots to earn his second straight win in a 3-2 overtime victory over Toronto.

Bobrovsky has been outstanding in January, stopping 128 of the 135 shots he's faced this month. He hasn't allowed more than two goals in a game in 2018, and shutting down Toronto shows he's capable of stopping great offense. Ride him with confidence.

