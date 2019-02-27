Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Iced by Penguins

Bobrovsky stopped 22 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Pittsburgh's final goal as scored into an empty net. Bobrovsky's shutout streak ended quickly as the Pens scored twice in the first period and held a 3-0 lead before the two-minute mark in the second, but the veteran netminder still has a sparkling 7-3-0 record, 2.01 GAA and .928 save percentage through 10 outings in February.