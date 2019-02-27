Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Iced by Penguins
Bobrovsky stopped 22 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.
Pittsburgh's final goal as scored into an empty net. Bobrovsky's shutout streak ended quickly as the Pens scored twice in the first period and held a 3-0 lead before the two-minute mark in the second, but the veteran netminder still has a sparkling 7-3-0 record, 2.01 GAA and .928 save percentage through 10 outings in February.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Patrolling crease versus Pens•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Bags fifth shutout•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Preparing for Team Teal•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Blanks Sens for win No. 25•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tabbed to start Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Drops road start in Montreal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...