Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In crease for Game 5

Bobrovsky will guard the goal for Game 5 against the Capitals in the nation's capital, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Bobrovsky got off to a decent start to the playoffs, but he's still allowed three or more goals in each of the four games against the Capitals. The Blue Jackets will need him to step up after losing two straight home games, returning to D.C. where the Jackets are 2-0 in the series. Bob has faced no fewer than 30 shots in a game this postseason, so it's fairly safe to assume he will face a barrage again Saturday.