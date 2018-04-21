Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In crease for Game 5
Bobrovsky will guard the goal for Game 5 against the Capitals in the nation's capital, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Bobrovsky got off to a decent start to the playoffs, but he's still allowed three or more goals in each of the four games against the Capitals. The Blue Jackets will need him to step up after losing two straight home games, returning to D.C. where the Jackets are 2-0 in the series. Bob has faced no fewer than 30 shots in a game this postseason, so it's fairly safe to assume he will face a barrage again Saturday.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 29 saves in Game 4 loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Preparing for Game 4•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 42 saves in Game 3 loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Defending cage Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Stops 54 in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Between pipes for Game 2•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...