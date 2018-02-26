Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In crease Monday

Bobrovsky will start against Washington on Monday, Steve Gorten of the Columbus Dispatch reports.

This will mark Bobrovsky's sixth straight start, and throughout the string of appearances he's posted a .909 save percentage and 2.40 GAA -- however, the recent statistics are being largely burdened down from his poor effort against Pittsburgh on Feb. 16, where he allowed five goals on 23 shots. A tough matchup awaits the Russian at home though, as Washington averages the ninth most goals scored per game (3.08), and should be hungry for two points as Pittsburgh and Philadelphia have gained ground in the Metropolitan Division race.