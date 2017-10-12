Play

Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal against Rangers

Bobrovsky will get the starting nod versus New York on Friday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Bobrovsky is coming off a stellar 37-save performance on Tuesday. In fact, the netminder has allowed just one goal in his first two outings of the season and will look to keep rolling against the Rangers, who are currently in last in the Metropolitan Division with a 1-3-0 record.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories