Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal for Game 4
Bobrovsky will guard the goal in Thursday's Game 4 against the Bruins, NHL.com's Eric Russo reports.
Bobrovsky has been outstanding since suffering a tough loss to the Bruins in Game 1, picking up back-to-back victories while maintaining a superb 1.26 GAA and .956 save percentage. The 30-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and help his team return to Boston for Game 5 with a commanding 3-1 series lead by picking up his fourth home victory of this postseason Thursday.
