Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal Friday

Bobrovsky will get the starting nod against the Flyers on Friday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Bobrovsky has allowed just one goal in each of his previous two outings and will look to continue carrying that momentum forward. The netminder could miss the 40-win mark -- a threshold he achieved last season -- but should still be in line to top 30 victories. Even with slightly diminished numbers, the Russian remains one of the elite-level fantasy goalies in the league.