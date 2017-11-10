Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal Friday against Carolina

Bobrovsky will guard the goal in Friday's home game against the Hurricanes, Steve Gorten of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Bobrovsky struggled in his last two appearances, surrendering four goals in back-to-back losses to the Lightning and Rangers. The Russian netminder will look to bounce back Friday in a favorable matchup with a Hurricanes squad that's averaging 2.62 goals per game this season, 26th in the NHL.