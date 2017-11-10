Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal Friday against Carolina
Bobrovsky will guard the goal in Friday's home game against the Hurricanes, Steve Gorten of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Bobrovsky struggled in his last two appearances, surrendering four goals in back-to-back losses to the Lightning and Rangers. The Russian netminder will look to bounce back Friday in a favorable matchup with a Hurricanes squad that's averaging 2.62 goals per game this season, 26th in the NHL.
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...