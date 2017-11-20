Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal Monday
Bobrovsky will guard the cage Monday against Buffalo, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
The 29-year-old has been showing off his Vezina talent as of late, only allowing two goals in 98 shots throughout his last three starts. With Buffalo currently sitting at 31st in the NHL in goals per game (2.3), Bobrovsky will have a great opportunity to keep his hot streak rolling.
