Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal Monday

Bobrovsky will get the starting nod on the road against the Islanders on Monday, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Bobrovsky is coming off a pair of stellar outings, in which he gave up one goal apiece for a combined 57 saves on 59 shots (.966 save percentage). The netminder will look to keep rolling versus a New York squad that is putting a mere 28.5 shots on goal (second fewest in the league). Until the Jackets secure a playoff spot, the Russian netminder should see the bulk of the starts, including possibly taking both ends of an upcoming back-to-back Friday and Saturday.