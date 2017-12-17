Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal Saturday
Bobrovsky will take on the Hurricanes in Carolina on Saturday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Clevelandreports.
The stud backstop in his eighth season will be facing a Hurricanes team that loves shooting the puck. In fact, it leads the league by means of averaging a whopping 35.2 shots per contest. However, don't let this deter you from selecting Bob in DFS settings on a busy Saturday slate. Carolina's hockey club is ranked 23rd offensively despite its trigger happy ways. You'll have to pay top dollar for the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, though he may justify the price tag given the opponent's troubles finding the back of the net.
