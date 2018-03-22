Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal Thursday
Bobrovsky will guard the home goal Thursday against the Panthers, Dave Maetzold of Fox Sports Ohio reports.
Bobrovsky continues to dominate between the pipes for the Blue Jackets, winning each of his last six starts in goal. He will attempt to extend that streak Thursday against a Panthers squad averaging 2.80 goals per game on the road this season.
