Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal Thursday
Bobrovsky will get the starting nod at home versus the Habs on Thursday, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Bobrovsky is coming off back-to-back shutouts and will need to be as close to perfect as possible if the Jackets are going to track down Montreal for a wild-card spot. The netminder has been phenomenal of late, as he is 4-1-0 in his last five outings, with a 1.41 GAA, a .955 save percentage and three shutouts. As long as Columbus is in the hunt for the playoffs, Bobrovsky should continue getting the starting nod and could take both games of the team's upcoming back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday against Nashville and Buffalo, respectively.
