Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal Thursday

Bobrovsky will tend the twine for Thursday's tilt against the Lightning, George Richards of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Bobrovsky is undefeated through his first four outings, which included a subpar four-goal effort against the Wild on Saturday. The netminder should be well rested after watching from the bench Tuesday, but will be challenged by a Lightning squad that is headlined by the red-hot Nikita Kucherov, who has a goal in each of his seven games.