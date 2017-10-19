Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal Thursday
Bobrovsky will tend the twine for Thursday's tilt against the Lightning, George Richards of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Bobrovsky is undefeated through his first four outings, which included a subpar four-goal effort against the Wild on Saturday. The netminder should be well rested after watching from the bench Tuesday, but will be challenged by a Lightning squad that is headlined by the red-hot Nikita Kucherov, who has a goal in each of his seven games.
