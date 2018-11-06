Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal Tuesday
Bobrovsky will get the starting nod for Tuesday's home clash with Dallas, Tom Reed of The Athletic reports.
Bobrovsky has struggled to start the season, as he is 3-6-0 with career worsts in both GAA (3.33) and save percentage (.895). While the netminder is unlikely to lose the starting job to Joonas Korpisalo, the youngster's 4-0-1 record could earn him some additional start the rest of the way.
