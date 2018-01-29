Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal Tuesday

Bobrovsky will get the starting nod against the Wild on Tuesday, Tom Reed of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Bobrovsky bounced back from a run of poor performances with a 38-save outings against Arizona on Thursday. The netminder allowed just one goal to the Yotes and secured win No. 22 of the year. The Russian will look to carry that momentum into Tuesday's clash versus Minnesota, which is averaging a mere 29.8 shots (third lowest in the league).