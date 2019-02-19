Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In net against Habs
Bobrovsky will be the road starter versus the Canadiens on Tuesday, Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch reports.
It's been a down year for the Vezina-winning netminder, as he has a 2.88 GAA and .904 save percentage. Those numbers make this his worst season since his sophomore campaign, his final year in Philadelphia. The Russian has actually been a smidge worse recently, as over his last 10 starts he has a 2.92 GAA and .900 save percentage.
