Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In net against Penguins

Bobrovsky will start against Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Bobrovsky has given up just four goals in his last three starts, registering a terrific .956 save percentage and 2-0-1 record in that span. As always, the 29-year-old Vezina candidate is among the NHL elites, with a 2.44 GAA and .920 save percentage this season. Start Bobrovsky with confidence in all fantasy formats, even with a tough matchup against Pittsburgh.