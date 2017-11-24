Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In net Friday
Bobrovsky will start Friday's home tilt against the Senators.
Bobrovsky's club doesn't play again until Monday in Montreal, so it's not surprising to see him in net here on the heels of two shutouts in a three-start stretch. Deploy last season's Vezina Trophy winner as you usually would against an Ottawa team that ranks 10th with 3.15 goals per game.
