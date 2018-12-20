Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In net Thursday
Bobrovsky will guard the home goal Thursday against the Devils, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Bobrovsky has posted fantastic numbers in his last three starts, all of which came at home. While he took an overtime loss, the veteran netminder also posted a .963 save percentage and a 2-0-1 record to go along with a 1.00 GAA. New Jersey averages a minus-1.47 goal differential on the road -- second-worst in the NHL -- so Bobrovsky should have a good shot at picking up another win.
