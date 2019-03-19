Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In net Tuesday
Bobrovsky will defend the net Tuesday against the Flames in Calgary, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Bobrovsky has returned to form recently, allowing one or fewer goals in four of his last five starts. A road venue doesn't typically bother the veteran netminder, who sports a 15-10-0 record to go along with a 2.65 GAA and a .913 save percentage, but facing Calgary may be a different story. In his only other start against the Flames this season, Bobrovsky surrendered eight goals on 26 shots on home ice. The Flames are even better at home, leading the leagues with 4.26 goals per game, so Bobrovsky will need to be locked in to pick up what would be a huge win.
