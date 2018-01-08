Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In the net Monday
Bobrovsky will be the road starter Monday against the Maple Leafs.
Bobrovsky had a rough December, but January has gotten off to a scorching start for him. The Russian netminder has a 1.63 GAA and a .949 save percentage in three starts. Toronto has scored 3.19 goals per game, so it may be a long day for Bobrovsky, but his recent play indicates he's up to it.
