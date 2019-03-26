Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Key divisional match on tap
Bobrovsky will start in goal Tuesday against the visiting Islanders, Tom Reed of The Athletic reports.
Columbus' go-to netminder put his 31st career shutout in the bank by slamming the door on the Canucks with a 21-save effort Sunday. Still, the Blue Jackets could use more brilliance from Bobrovsky, as the Metropolitan Division club currently only has a 51.1 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to hockey-reference.com. Bob will now duke it out with an Isles club with a divisional record of 17-8-1 this campaign.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Returns with shutout•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Ready to rock•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Looking to shake off upper-body issue•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Out Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Bested by Flames•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In net Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...