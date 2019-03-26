Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Key divisional match on tap

Bobrovsky will start in goal Tuesday against the visiting Islanders, Tom Reed of The Athletic reports.

Columbus' go-to netminder put his 31st career shutout in the bank by slamming the door on the Canucks with a 21-save effort Sunday. Still, the Blue Jackets could use more brilliance from Bobrovsky, as the Metropolitan Division club currently only has a 51.1 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to hockey-reference.com. Bob will now duke it out with an Isles club with a divisional record of 17-8-1 this campaign.