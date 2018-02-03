Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Lacks support in loss

Bobrovsky succumbed to the Sharks on Friday, allowing three goals on 28 shots on the way to a 3-1 home loss.

Bobrovsky entered this game with a 4-4-1 record, 2.30 GAA and .932 save percentage through nine appearances in 2018. It's hard to fault the guy too much for allowing a pair of power-play goals, though he did let the puck travel past him once each period. The Blue Jackets go right back to work Saturday for a road game against the Islanders. Bob is accustomed to going back-to-back, but we strongly recommend that fantasy owners check back closer to puck drop in the next game to be sure that coach John Tortorella doesn't end up deferring to backup Joonas Korpisalo.