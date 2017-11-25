Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Leads team to victory
Bobrovsky cruised his Blue Jackets to a 5-2 win over Ottawa on Friday, stopping 24-of-26 shots.
Bobrovsky is on fire now, picking up wins in five straight starts and allowing just five goals during the span. The 6-foot-2 netminder is making a strong case to pick up his second consecutive Vezina Trophy, as he's currently leading all qualifying goalies in save percentage and GAA. He'll likely make his next start on Monday against a poor Montreal offense.
