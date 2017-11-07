Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Lets four past in defeat
Bobrovsky stopped 21 of the 25 Rangers shots Monday in a 5-3 loss.
Even without the empty-netter from the Rangers, this wasn't a great night for Bobrovsky. He's been struggling since the calendar turned to November, and he's got to snap out of it moving forward if he wants to remain a top netminder.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Will face off against Rangers•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Takes loss in overtime•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Facing Bolts on Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 31 saves in victory Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Expected between pipes•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Hangs on for victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...