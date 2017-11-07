Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Lets four past in defeat

Bobrovsky stopped 21 of the 25 Rangers shots Monday in a 5-3 loss.

Even without the empty-netter from the Rangers, this wasn't a great night for Bobrovsky. He's been struggling since the calendar turned to November, and he's got to snap out of it moving forward if he wants to remain a top netminder.

