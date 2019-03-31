Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Likely in net again
Coach John Tortorella said Bobrovsky will likely play every game "unless something crazy happens," Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
The Blue Jackets are seeking vital points in the playoff race, so this means Bobrovsky is expected back in the blue paint for Sunday's game versus the Sabres, although we're still waiting for official confirmation. Bobrovsky's recent performance is encouraging, as he has four straight wins and a .960 save percentage in that span.
