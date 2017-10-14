Play

Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Locks down Rangers' offense

Bobrovsky stopped 37 of 38 shots Friday, earning a 3-1 decision at home over the Rangers.

Bobrovsky has faced 105 shots in three contests, and he's let in just two goals for a ridiculous .981 save percentage. This torrid pace isn't sustainable, but if he can stay close to this level throughout the year, he'll be in the mix for a second straight Vezina Trophy.

