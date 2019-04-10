Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Looking to right playoff woes

Bobrovsky will start in goal against host Tampa Bay on Wednesday for Game 1 of the conference quarterfinals, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Bobrovsky's playoff record is suspect, as he's 5-14 with a 3.49 GAA and .891 save percentage in 24 such outings. The Lightning are also the odds-on favorites to win the Stanley Cup, so use Bob at your own risk in fantasy playoff settings.