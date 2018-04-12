Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Looking to right woes against Capitals

Bobrovsky will be countered by Philipp Grubauer and the Capitals in D.C. for Game 1 of the conference quarterfinals Thursday, NHL.com reports.

The reigning Vezina Trophy winner arguably saved his best play for the last full month of the regular season, as he went 9-2-0 with sterling ratios (.933 save percentage and 2.10 GAA) in 11 starts during March. However, he's struggled mightily against the Caps, winning only once with 12 goals allowed on 91 shots between four starts against Alex Ovechkin and Co. this season.