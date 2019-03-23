Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Looking to shake off upper-body issue
Bobrovsky is dealing with an upper-body injury and he can only hope to be ready for Sunday's game against the Canucks, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said his No. 1 goaltender was "nicked" before Bobrovsky sat out of Thursday's game against the Oilers. The team won't have an official update on him until Sunday, but the next game has a 10:00 p.m. ET start time, so there's a chance more news will surface on Bob well ahead of time.
