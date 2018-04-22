Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Looks to fend off elimination Monday

Bobrovsky will start Game 6 against the Capitals on Monday, George Richards of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Despite losing three straight games, Bobrovsky has been solid and given the Blue Jackets a fighting chance in each contest. He's faced an average of 38.8 shots per game and allowed at least three goals in each contest, but Bobrovsky recorded a 2.85 GAA thanks to a total of five overtime periods this series.