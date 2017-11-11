Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Loses third straight Friday
Bobrovsky allowed two goals on 28 shots during Friday's 3-1 loss to Carolina.
The reigning Vezina Trophy winner had allowed at least three goals in each of his previous four outings with a disappointing .888 save percentage and 3.37 GAA, so while Bobrovsky didn't collect the win Friday, this was still a rebound showing. Plus, even with his recent struggles, Bobrovsky still sports a .922 save percentage and 2.35 GAA for the campaign, therefore, he should continue to be viewed as a go-to option in all seasonal formats.
