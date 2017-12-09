Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 21 saves in win

Bobrovsky stopped 21 of 24 shots during Friday's 5-3 win over New Jersey.

The Russian backstop has now allowed three goals or more in each of his past three starts, but at least he earned the win Friday to snap a two-game losing streak. With a 15-7-1 record, .927 save percentage, 2.15 GAA and three shutouts for the season, it's hard to throw too much shade Bobrovsky's way. However, if the high goal counts against continue, fantasy owners might need to reevaluate his matchup-proof status.