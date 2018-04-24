Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 22 saves in Game 6 loss
Bobrovsky stopped 22 of 27 shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals in Game 6.
After taking a 2-0 lead in the series, Bobrovsky and the Jackets completed a fairly epic collapse Monday. The 29-year-old netminder posted an .887 save percentage in four straight losses, and while he remains a stud in the regular season, his performance in this series will raise more questions about whether he's capable of leading a franchise to a Stanley Cup.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Looks to fend off elimination Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Solid after softie but takes loss in OT•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In crease for Game 5•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 29 saves in Game 4 loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Preparing for Game 4•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 42 saves in Game 3 loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...