Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 22 saves in Game 6 loss

Bobrovsky stopped 22 of 27 shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals in Game 6.

After taking a 2-0 lead in the series, Bobrovsky and the Jackets completed a fairly epic collapse Monday. The 29-year-old netminder posted an .887 save percentage in four straight losses, and while he remains a stud in the regular season, his performance in this series will raise more questions about whether he's capable of leading a franchise to a Stanley Cup.