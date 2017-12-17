Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 22 saves in losing cause

Bobrovsky made 22 saves on 24 shots in Saturday's loss to Carolina.

Bobrovsky played quite well despite the loss and falls to 17-9-1 on the season. While he got the victory against the Islanders last time, Bobrovsky is going through a rough stretch in which he's given up 11 goals in three games. The 29-year-old is sporting a .923 save percentage through 27 appearances and remains a very viable fantasy netminder. It's a tad concerning he's given up at least four goals in four of his December starts, but he's been great this year and looked solid Saturday. Look for him to bounce back and into the win column soon.