Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 22 saves in loss to Leafs

Bobrovsky stopped 22 of 25 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Columbus jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, but Bobrovsky couldn't make it stick in the face of Toronto's relentless offense. The result was his first loss in his last five starts, but the 30-year-old netminder still has a stellar .945 save percentage in November.