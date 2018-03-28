Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 22 saves in Tuesday's rout
Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Oilers.
Ever the sporting gentleman, Goalie Bob spotted Edmonton a three-goal lead be the midway point of the first period before slamming the door shut and letting his offense come roaring back. Bobrovsky has now won eight of his last nine decisions, giving him at least 35 victories for the season straight season, and he'll likely be in net for each of the Jackets' remaining five games as the team tries to catch the Penguins and gain home-ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs.
