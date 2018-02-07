Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 22 stops in Tuesday's loss
Bobrovsky stopped 22 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.
That's now back-to-back losses, and back-to-back games allowing three goals, for the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, who had a 2.30 GAA and .932 save percentage in January. With the Jackets' offense sputtering, Bobrovsky will need to be sharper down the stretch if he's going to come close to matching last season's 41 wins.
