Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 26 saves in Saturday's loss
Bobrobvsky stopped 26 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Blues.
It's his first loss since March 2, and despite dropping the decision Bobrovsky still has a .939 save percentage during that eight-game stretch. With the Flyers and Devils nipping at the Blue Jackets' heels in the standings, expect Columbus' franchise goalie to remain focused and productive over the final weeks of the season.
