Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 27 saves in Game 1 overtime win

Bobrovsky stopped 27 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals in Game 1 of their first-round series.

The Caps scored twice on the power play late in the first period to take a 2-0 lead, but Bobrovsky subsequently kept the Jackets in the game until their offense could rally. This is the first time in franchise history Columbus has been out front in a playoff series, so don't expect the team's franchise netminder to let up Sunday back in Washington for Game 2 with a chance to take a commanding lead.