Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 27 saves in Game 1 overtime win
Bobrovsky stopped 27 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals in Game 1 of their first-round series.
The Caps scored twice on the power play late in the first period to take a 2-0 lead, but Bobrovsky subsequently kept the Jackets in the game until their offense could rally. This is the first time in franchise history Columbus has been out front in a playoff series, so don't expect the team's franchise netminder to let up Sunday back in Washington for Game 2 with a chance to take a commanding lead.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Looking to right woes against Capitals•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Stops 38 shots in Thursday's OT loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Taking on Pittsburgh•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Turns aside 23 shots in Tuesday's OT win•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Patrolling blue paint Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Stands tall in 5-1 win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...