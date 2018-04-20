Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 29 saves in Game 4 loss
Bobrovsky stopped 29 of 32 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Capitals in Game 4.
He's now allowed at least three goals in each game this series, posting a 2.73 GAA and .921 save percentage as the Jackets let a 2-0 series lead slip through their fingers on home ice. Bobrovsky will need to be sharper if the team is going to steal another win in Washington on Saturday.
