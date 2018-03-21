Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 29 saves in Tuesday's win

Bobrovsky stopped 29 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

The Blue Jackets just keep rolling, winning nine straight, and Bobrovsky is rolling right along with them. He's won eight of his last nine decisions, posting a .928 save percentage over that stretch, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him back in net for every remaining game on Columbus' schedule as the team tries to lock down a playoff spot.