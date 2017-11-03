Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 31 saves in victory Thursday
Bobrovsky stopped 31 of 34 shots in Thursday's win over the Panthers.
That's the fourth straight victory for Bobrosvky, who has boosted his save percentage to .932 on the season. The Russian netminder has been excellent in the early goings and his 10-8-2 record is reflective of his hot start. The clear-cut starter in Columbus is a very reliable fantasy play whenever he's in action.
