Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 33 saves in losing effort

Bobrovsky stopped 33 of 37 shots in Wednesday's shootout loss to the Penguins.

Bobrovsky had turned in two excellent performances before the holiday break, but he showed signs of rust Wednesday night against Pittsburgh. The Russian netminder falls to 18-10-3 on the season with a .921 save percentage. Superstar Evgeni Malkin carried the offense for the Penguins, so we wouldn't be too worried. Bobrovsky only has one win in his last five games, but he remains a quality fantasy goaltender who should bounce right back.