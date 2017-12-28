Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 33 saves in losing effort
Bobrovsky stopped 33 of 37 shots in Wednesday's shootout loss to the Penguins.
Bobrovsky had turned in two excellent performances before the holiday break, but he showed signs of rust Wednesday night against Pittsburgh. The Russian netminder falls to 18-10-3 on the season with a .921 save percentage. Superstar Evgeni Malkin carried the offense for the Penguins, so we wouldn't be too worried. Bobrovsky only has one win in his last five games, but he remains a quality fantasy goaltender who should bounce right back.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting Wednesday in Pittsburgh•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Posts 30 saves in shootout victory•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Green lit for Saturday's start•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 39 saves in shootout loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Beaten seven times in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...