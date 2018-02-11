Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 34 saves in Saturday's win
Bobrovsky stopped 34 of 35 shots in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Devils.
He was denied his fifth shutout of the season by a Kyle Palmieri goal late in the third period. but all four of his clean sheets came by Dec. 9. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner had a mediocre 3.06 GAA and .904 save percentage in 20 games since then heading into Saturday's sparkling performance, but if he's beginning to heat up, he's more than capable of carrying the struggling Jackets back towards the top of the Metropolitan Division.
